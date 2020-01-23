Dr. Alan Wiggins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Wiggins, OD is an Optometrist in Wichita, KS.
National Vision Inc.3030 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 636-2568
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wiggins is very knowledgeable, kind, and caring. He takes the time to explain what he’s doing and is very easy person to talk to and ask questions.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiggins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
