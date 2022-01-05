Alan Vonkleiss is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alan Vonkleiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alan Vonkleiss
Overview
Alan Vonkleiss is a Clinical Psychologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Headquarters1215 Mall Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 594-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. von Kleiss is very thorough with his advanced behavioral health knowledge. He understands the hidden changes and complications that are experienced or which may occur by individuals with severe mental disorders. He is able to address the hereditary part of the client’s illness versus the onset of age defined mental illnesses. His research and studies have helped clients better understand their mental health dilemmas. He is highly recommended and well respected by the legal system within the Commonwealth. His expertise has made a tremendous impact on my son’s mental health needs. His guidance and teachings has provided a better understanding of the mental health disease process and the subsequent changes that may occur at different times. As a mental health professional myself, I highly recommend Dr. von Kleiss.
About Alan Vonkleiss
- Clinical Psychology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790058899
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Center For Behavioral Rehabilitation
- North Texas Internship In Juvenile Clinical and Forensic Psychology
- Argosy
- Murray State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Alan Vonkleiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alan Vonkleiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alan Vonkleiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Alan Vonkleiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Vonkleiss.
