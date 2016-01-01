Dr. Uyemura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Uyemura, OD
Dr. Alan Uyemura, OD is an Optometrist in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6760 N West Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 226-6701
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Optometry
- English
- 1265577761
Dr. Uyemura accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uyemura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyemura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyemura.
