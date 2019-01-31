Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Smith, SCD
Overview
Dr. Alan Smith, SCD is a Psychologist in Lawrence, MA.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center34 Haverhill St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 689-0090
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very intelligent, experienced therapist who is warm, friendly and compassionate.
About Dr. Alan Smith, SCD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.