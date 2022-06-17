Dr. Serikawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Serikawa, OD
Overview
Dr. Alan Serikawa, OD is an Optometrist in Honolulu, HI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 848 Ala Lilikoi St Salt Lake Sho Ctr, Honolulu, HI 96818 Directions (808) 836-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serikawa?
He is very good. He has good bedside manners. I've been using him for over 20 years.
About Dr. Alan Serikawa, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1609932268
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serikawa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serikawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Serikawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serikawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serikawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serikawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.