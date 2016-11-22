Dr. Rising Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Rising Sr, OD
Overview
Dr. Alan Rising Sr, OD is an Optometrist in Beaumont, TX.
Dr. Rising Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Gear Warehouse6420 Eastex Fwy Ste B, Beaumont, TX 77708 Directions (409) 899-5340
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rising Sr?
Very comfortable to talk with and very professional! I will use him again .
About Dr. Alan Rising Sr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1114040342
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rising Sr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rising Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rising Sr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rising Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rising Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rising Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rising Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.