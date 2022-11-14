Dr. Alan Reitman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Reitman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Reitman, PHD is a Counselor in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Reitman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Institute for Family Therapy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.3595 Sheridan St # C-105, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reitman?
Dr. Reitman is one of the best therapist in the Miami and Broward area. He is very knowledgeable, patient, compassionate, and a great sense of humor!
About Dr. Alan Reitman, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1407976954
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reitman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reitman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.