Dr. Alan Papenheim, DC
Overview
Dr. Alan Papenheim, DC is a Chiropractor in Spring Hill, FL.
Locations
-
1
Papenheim Chiropractic11046 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 683-3993
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful and extremely knowledgable doc. He will take his time with you addressing your needs. He is more than a chiropractor, he wishes that your entire self is healthy.
About Dr. Alan Papenheim, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1801832316
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Dr. Papenheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papenheim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Papenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papenheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.