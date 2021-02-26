Dr. Alan Limfat, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limfat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Limfat, OD
Overview
Dr. Alan Limfat, OD is an Optometrist in Pasadena, CA.
Locations
Linden Optometry A Professional Corp.477 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 796-1191
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Limfat is a highly experienced optometrist. I had been wearing contacts for 15 years when I first saw Dr Limfat. He right away realized that my prescription was incorrect all these years and he also recommended switching to daily contact lenses, which has been a life changer. He is also very personable and cares about his patients.
About Dr. Alan Limfat, OD
- Optometry
- English, Armenian and French
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limfat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limfat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limfat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limfat speaks Armenian and French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Limfat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limfat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limfat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limfat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.