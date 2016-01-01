Dr. Kellerman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alan Kellerman, PHD
Dr. Alan Kellerman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.

- 1 50 Briar Hollow Ln Ste 650E, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 623-2861
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
About Dr. Alan Kellerman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164579751
