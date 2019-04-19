Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Katz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Katz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Roanoke, VA.
Locations
- 1 4911 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 774-4211
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Katz well-informed, warm, understanding in therapy, and compassionate when explaining neuropsyh evals. He also does more advocacy than most psychotherapists. I am a therapist myself and only want the best around. For me, he works out just fine.
About Dr. Alan Katz, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1952302127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.