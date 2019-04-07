See All Clinical Psychologists in West Deptford, NJ
Alan Kagel, EDD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alan Kagel, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Deptford, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    800 Jessup Rd Ste 808, West Deptford, NJ 08086 (856) 845-7800
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr.Kagles, off-and-on, for about fourteen years. He has helped me in so many ways. I definitely recommend this doctor.
    About Alan Kagel, EDD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700908332
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alan Kagel, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alan Kagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alan Kagel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alan Kagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Alan Kagel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Kagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Kagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Kagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

