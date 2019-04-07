Alan Kagel, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alan Kagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alan Kagel, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alan Kagel, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Deptford, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 Jessup Rd Ste 808, West Deptford, NJ 08086 Directions (856) 845-7800
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Kagles, off-and-on, for about fourteen years. He has helped me in so many ways. I definitely recommend this doctor.
About Alan Kagel, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1700908332
