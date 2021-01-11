Dr. Alan Jones, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Jones, OD
Dr. Alan Jones, OD is an Optometrist in Coconut Creek, FL.
Vision Rehabilitation of Florida Inc.4851 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A6, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 427-1449
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
As a physician, I am perhaps more critical of other healthcare providers. Dr. Jones is far and away THE BEST provider that I have encountered. Not only is he very knowledgeable but he is also kind and understanding. I have never had a neurological screening as part of an eye exam, yet that is just what Dr. Jones did. This brief examination can yield very helpful information and no other provider has ever done this in my 45 years working as a family doctor. I cannot recommend Dr. Jones too highly. Very few of his patients I am sure, are aware of how outstanding he really is.
About Dr. Alan Jones, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
