Alan Jauregui, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Alan Jauregui, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Alan Jauregui works at A LAS VEGAS MEDICAL GROUP in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Las Vegas Medical Group
    4043 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-5939
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1972792075
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Alan Jauregui, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alan Jauregui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alan Jauregui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alan Jauregui works at A LAS VEGAS MEDICAL GROUP in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Alan Jauregui’s profile.

    Alan Jauregui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Jauregui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Jauregui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Jauregui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

