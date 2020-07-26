Alan Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alan Jacob, LPC
Offers telehealth
Alan Jacob, LPC is a Counselor in Provo, UT.
Alan Jacob works at
Preferred Family Clinic1355 N University Ave Ste 200, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 221-0223
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Alan has helped me so much. Not only did I notice in myself, but my friends and family did too in only 6 months. He is incredibly helpful and I definitely recommend him.
About Alan Jacob, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710255336
5 patients have reviewed Alan Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
