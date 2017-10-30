Dr. Ivy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Ivy, PHD
Dr. Alan Ivy, PHD is a Counselor in Norman, OK.
Locations
- 1 712 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 579-7560
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We love Dr. Ivy! My daughter has been seeing him for quite some time, first after a divorce then later when her older brother committed suicide in front of her. She has been better able to cope with her PTSD and the nightmares from this tragedy. He makes you feel at ease immediately and my daughter lols forward to their talks. She feels in control of her life again. We are very grateful we found Dr. Ivy.
About Dr. Alan Ivy, PHD
- Counseling
- English
