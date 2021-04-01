Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Chen, DC
Dr. Alan Chen, DC is a Chiropractor in Plano, TX.
Dr. Chen works at
Chen's Tcm Clinic PC, 4100 W 15th St Ste 116, Plano, TX 75093, (972) 599-0852
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband, my 90 year old mother and I have gone to Dr Chen for 10+ years. He is exceptional. I highly recommend him. We have referred many folks to him, happily!
- Chiropractic
- English, Chinese
- 1437172921
Dr. Chen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.