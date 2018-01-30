Dr. Breen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Breen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alan Breen, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Seattle, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 Broadway Ste 313, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-0860
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My health insurance provid d mental mental health benefits. I had issues in the workplace with noise and distractions making work difficult. Dr Breen administered tests indicated by my complaint and his expertise, at his office location. The testing did indeed reveal a neurological basis for my work difficulties. Dr Breen reviewed with me my scores and his professional evaluation of my condition. He also refered me to a psychiatrist for further consideration of medication.
About Dr. Alan Breen, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1295880672
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Breen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breen.
