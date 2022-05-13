Dr. Brandis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Brandis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alan Brandis, PHD is a Psychologist in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Brandis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Area Psychological Associates PC2520 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 203, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 953-6401
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandis?
i have been seeing Dr. Brandis for more than two years and he has made a positive difference in my attitude, initiative and way I feel about life. My depression has been reduced through insightful, knowledgeable and meaningful guidance, discussions and experiences. He is personable, professional and has a good sense of humor. I enjoy meeting with him.
About Dr. Alan Brandis, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902976491
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandis works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.