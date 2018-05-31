Alan Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alan Barrett, PA
Overview
Alan Barrett, PA is a Physician Assistant in Florence, SC.
Alan Barrett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hope Health Inc360 N Irby St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 667-9414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alan Barrett?
He is great and does not make you feel rushed at all.
About Alan Barrett, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922174119
Frequently Asked Questions
Alan Barrett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alan Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alan Barrett works at
5 patients have reviewed Alan Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.