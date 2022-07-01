Dr. Alan Barber, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Barber, OD
Overview
Dr. Alan Barber, OD is an Optometrist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
InSight Vision Group - Parker11960 Lioness Way Ste 190, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 794-1111Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Choice Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barber has a very calm demeanor. He is thorough and takes his time, explains everything regarding any irregularities and will send that information to your doctor.
About Dr. Alan Barber, OD
- Optometry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841318839
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
- Southeast Missouri State University
