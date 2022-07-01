See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Parker, CO
Dr. Alan Barber, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Barber, OD is an Optometrist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Barber works at InSight Vision Group in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    InSight Vision Group - Parker
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 190, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 794-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Choice Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alan Barber, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841318839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Southeast Missouri State University
