See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Alan Baldrias, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Alan Baldrias, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alan Baldrias, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Alan Baldrias works at WellPsyche Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
8 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    WellPsyche Medical Group
    801 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 871-0670
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Alan Baldrias?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Alan Baldrias, NP
How would you rate your experience with Alan Baldrias, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Alan Baldrias to family and friends

Alan Baldrias' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Alan Baldrias

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alan Baldrias, NP.

About Alan Baldrias, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720498504
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alan Baldrias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alan Baldrias works at WellPsyche Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Alan Baldrias’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Alan Baldrias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Baldrias.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Baldrias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Baldrias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Alan Baldrias, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.