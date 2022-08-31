Alaine Kirby, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alaine Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alaine Kirby, FNP
Overview
Alaine Kirby, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, OH.
Locations
-
1
Premier Women's Center at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsTuesday9:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Premier Women's Center in Piqua101 Looney Rd, Piqua, OH 45356 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Premier Women's Center at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 212, Troy, OH 45373 Directions
-
4
Premier Women's Center1529 Fair Rd, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Alaine Kirby, FNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881173607
