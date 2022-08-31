See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Troy, OH
Alaine Kirby, FNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Alaine Kirby, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, OH. 

Alaine Kirby works at Premier Health Urology in Troy, OH with other offices in Piqua, OH and Sidney, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Women's Center at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Premier Women's Center in Piqua
    101 Looney Rd, Piqua, OH 45356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Premier Women's Center at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Road 25A Ste 212, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Premier Women's Center
    1529 Fair Rd, Sidney, OH 45365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Wonderful office!
    — Aug 31, 2022
    Photo: Alaine Kirby, FNP
    About Alaine Kirby, FNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881173607
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alaine Kirby, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alaine Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alaine Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Alaine Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alaine Kirby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alaine Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alaine Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.