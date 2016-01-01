Alaina Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alaina Todd, PA-C
Overview
Alaina Todd, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Alaina Todd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Emergency Medicine2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
2
Dept of Emergency Medicine1020 Sansom St Ste 239, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alaina Todd?
About Alaina Todd, PA-C
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1790341030
Frequently Asked Questions
Alaina Todd works at
Alaina Todd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alaina Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alaina Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alaina Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.