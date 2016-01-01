See All Physicians Assistants in Clearwater, FL
Alaina Gregory, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Alaina Gregory, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alaina Gregory, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL. 

Alaina Gregory works at Baycare Medical Group in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Christina Baden, PA-C
Christina Baden, PA-C
10 (27)
View Profile
Scott Freeman, PA-C
Scott Freeman, PA-C
10 (58)
View Profile
Lawrence Strauss, PA-C
Lawrence Strauss, PA-C
10 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Baycare Medical Group Inc
    2531 Landmark Dr Ste 103, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 796-4396
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alaina Gregory?

    Photo: Alaina Gregory, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Alaina Gregory, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alaina Gregory to family and friends

    Alaina Gregory's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alaina Gregory

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alaina Gregory, PA-C.

    About Alaina Gregory, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437536257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alaina Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alaina Gregory works at Baycare Medical Group in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Alaina Gregory’s profile.

    Alaina Gregory has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alaina Gregory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alaina Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alaina Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alaina Gregory, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.