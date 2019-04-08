See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Akwasi Agyemang

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Overview

Akwasi Agyemang is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Akwasi Agyemang works at North Central Mental Health in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    1301 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 299-6600
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Akwasi Agyemang

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407203482
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Akwasi Agyemang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Akwasi Agyemang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Akwasi Agyemang works at North Central Mental Health in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Akwasi Agyemang’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Akwasi Agyemang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Akwasi Agyemang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Akwasi Agyemang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Akwasi Agyemang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

