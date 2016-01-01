See All Physicians Assistants in Cary, NC
Akhila Takkallapalli, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cary, NC. They graduated from Mississippi College.

Akhila Takkallapalli works at MindPath Care Centers in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MindPath Care Centers
    115 Kildaire Park Dr, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 443-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychosis
Schizophrenia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Akhila Takkallapalli, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922428457
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mississippi College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

