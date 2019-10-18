See All Nurse Practitioners in Raleigh, NC
Ajay Patel, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ajay Patel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. 

Ajay Patel works at RALEIGH - 0101 in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Rolesville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Easter Seals UCP
    4000 Wake Forest Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 662-7119
  2. 2
    Humanistic Psychiatric Services, PLLC
    300 Southtown Cir, Rolesville, NC 27571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 241-8870
    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 1 ratings

    Oct 18, 2019
    Ajay helped me get my life back on track by listening to my story and outlining a plan that included appropriate medication for all the symptoms I was having. I feel so much better than I did before I came to see him.
    Ryan D. — Oct 18, 2019
    Photo: Ajay Patel, NP
    About Ajay Patel, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568830529
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ajay Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ajay Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ajay Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ajay Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ajay Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

