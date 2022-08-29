Aisling McIvor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Aisling McIvor
Overview
Aisling McIvor is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Aisling McIvor works at
Locations
Agh Neuropsych Testing4 Allegheny Ctr Fl 8, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 330-4000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Having been a patient of the practice for a very long time , I was completely blindsided when I was told my provider was moving to more of administrative duties. I was dreading starting over given the nature and sensitivity of the subjective nature at which this practice treated. However, I can say without a doubt Aisling is absolutely one of the best providers I have ever had the pleasure of working with. If it wasn’t for her, I truly don’t think I would have been able to move on as much as I have been ; in fact I was at the lowest , scariest time in my life that most days I had an awful time even wanting to be awake let alone socialize. Thanks to her outstanding means of practicing true medicine I owe each living day to Aisling as she truly brought me out of an extremely awful time in my life. I am now slowly but surely on the path of enjoying being alive MOSTLY in part of how much this provider truly changed my life. It doesn’t get any better than this provider.
About Aisling McIvor
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689292674
Frequently Asked Questions
Aisling McIvor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aisling McIvor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
