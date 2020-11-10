Aisha Riley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Aisha Riley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Aisha Riley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Aisha Riley works at
Integrative Behavioral Supports Inc.2001 Massachusetts Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 785-1836
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Aisha Riley?
Dr. Riley has been by far the best psychiatric experience that I have ever had since I was first diagnosed with ADHD as an adolescent (I am now in my late 40's). She is not only super kind but knowledgeable in the best treatments while taking a conservative holistic approach. She and the therapist that works in her practice as a team have saved my job, and helped me to flourish. I have referred her to several of my colleagues and they also feel the same way. I wish that there were more doctors like her. Not only is she amazing but she offers telehealth which is a huge bonus now more than ever. I cannot say in enough words how much I LOVE Dr. Riley!!!!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235353517
Aisha Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Aisha Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
