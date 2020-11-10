See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Aisha Riley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Overview

Aisha Riley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Aisha Riley works at Integrative Behavioral Supports Inc. in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Behavioral Supports Inc.
    2001 Massachusetts Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20036 (202) 785-1836
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Riley has been by far the best psychiatric experience that I have ever had since I was first diagnosed with ADHD as an adolescent (I am now in my late 40's). She is not only super kind but knowledgeable in the best treatments while taking a conservative holistic approach. She and the therapist that works in her practice as a team have saved my job, and helped me to flourish. I have referred her to several of my colleagues and they also feel the same way. I wish that there were more doctors like her. Not only is she amazing but she offers telehealth which is a huge bonus now more than ever. I cannot say in enough words how much I LOVE Dr. Riley!!!!!
    LG — Nov 10, 2020
    About Aisha Riley, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1235353517
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

