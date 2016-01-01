Aisha Odell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aisha Odell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aisha Odell, NP
Overview
Aisha Odell, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Aisha Odell works at
Locations
Houston Metropolitan Cardiology427 W 20th St Ste 302, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 802-9107
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Aisha Odell, NP
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881066421
