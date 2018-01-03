Aimee Watkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Aimee Watkins, NP
Overview
Aimee Watkins, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Locations
Senior Health Center PC5855 Bremo Rd Ste 207, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 288-3079
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Aimee was the nicest Nurse Practitioner and she made me feel instantly relaxed helping me be able to tell her what was wrong and felt like she didn’t judge me. I would recommend her to everyone! She took the time to listen and knew what do to to help me!
About Aimee Watkins, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Aimee Watkins accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aimee Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.