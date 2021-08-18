See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State College At Jacksonville.

Aimee Roberts-Serrato works at Introspect Mental Health in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Introspect Mental Health
    12058 San Jose Blvd Ste 1003, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 321-9875
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Injection
Panic Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Injection
Panic Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2021
    I found her to be truthful, helpful, and knowledgeable. Very professional during the appointment.
    Lynn — Aug 18, 2021
    About Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659828994
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida State University Graduate School
    • University Of Cincinnati Graduate School
    • Florida State College At Jacksonville
    • Santa Fe College - Nursing
    Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aimee Roberts-Serrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aimee Roberts-Serrato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aimee Roberts-Serrato works at Introspect Mental Health in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Aimee Roberts-Serrato’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Aimee Roberts-Serrato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Roberts-Serrato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Roberts-Serrato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Roberts-Serrato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

