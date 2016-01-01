See All Nurse Midwives in Denver, CO
Aimee Melton, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Aimee Melton, CNM

Midwifery
4 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Aimee Melton, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, CO. 

Aimee Melton works at Mile High OB/GYN - Rose in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mile High OB/GYN - Rose
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0622
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Natural Childbirth
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Care
Natural Childbirth
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aimee Melton?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Aimee Melton, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Aimee Melton, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aimee Melton to family and friends

    Aimee Melton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aimee Melton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aimee Melton, CNM.

    About Aimee Melton, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598929333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aimee Melton, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aimee Melton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aimee Melton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Aimee Melton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aimee Melton works at Mile High OB/GYN - Rose in Denver, CO. View the full address on Aimee Melton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Aimee Melton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Melton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Melton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Melton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Aimee Melton, CNM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.