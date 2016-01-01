See All Audiology Technology in Port Huron, MI
Aimee Langmesser, AUD Icon-share Share Profile

Aimee Langmesser, AUD

Audiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Aimee Langmesser, AUD is an Audiology in Port Huron, MI. 

Aimee Langmesser works at Port Huron Ear Nose & Throat in Port Huron, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Audiology
Compare with other nearby providers
Sharon Doan, CCC-A
Sharon Doan, CCC-A
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Huron Ear Nose & Throat
    1522 Pine Grove Ave Ste A, Port Huron, MI 48060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 662-0275
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aimee Langmesser?

    Photo: Aimee Langmesser, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Aimee Langmesser, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aimee Langmesser to family and friends

    Aimee Langmesser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aimee Langmesser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aimee Langmesser, AUD.

    About Aimee Langmesser, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902853922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aimee Langmesser, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aimee Langmesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aimee Langmesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aimee Langmesser works at Port Huron Ear Nose & Throat in Port Huron, MI. View the full address on Aimee Langmesser’s profile.

    Aimee Langmesser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Langmesser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Langmesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Langmesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Aimee Langmesser, AUD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.