Aimee Hurd, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aimee Hurd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aimee Hurd, NP
Overview
Aimee Hurd, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Aimee Hurd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WMA Johnson City316 Marketplace Blvd Ste 20, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 433-6370
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aimee Hurd?
I was looking for a doctor in by my new home. Couldn’t have found a better one!
About Aimee Hurd, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225457310
Frequently Asked Questions
Aimee Hurd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aimee Hurd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aimee Hurd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aimee Hurd works at
5 patients have reviewed Aimee Hurd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Hurd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Hurd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Hurd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.