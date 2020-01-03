See All Psychologists in Bloomingdale, IL
Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon, PSY.D

Psychology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Bloomingdale, IL. 

Dr. Harris-Newon works at Dr. Aimee & Associates AT Affiliated Clinical Psychologists, Ltd in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Aimee & Associates
    1 Tiffany Pt Ste 105, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 (630) 980-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 03, 2020
    About Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609944263
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris-Newon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris-Newon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris-Newon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris-Newon works at Dr. Aimee & Associates AT Affiliated Clinical Psychologists, Ltd in Bloomingdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Harris-Newon’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris-Newon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris-Newon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris-Newon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris-Newon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

