Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Bloomingdale, IL.
Dr. Harris-Newon works at
Locations
Dr. Aimee & Associates1 Tiffany Pt Ste 105, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 980-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If it were not for Dr. Aimee, personally, i would not be where I am today. So grateful for her caring spirit, for her willingness to go above and beyond to meet the needs of those she cares for. Thank you so much, Dr. Aimee. I recommend you to everyone I meet, and wish you great success in all your future endeavors
About Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1609944263
Dr. Harris-Newon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris-Newon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris-Newon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris-Newon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris-Newon.
