See All Nurse Practitioners in Bronx, NY
Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University.

Aimee Erickson works at Bright Point Health in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brightpoint Family Practice
    2510 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 681-8700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Management
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Diabetes Management
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aimee Erickson?

    Sep 11, 2016
    Dr Aimee is an awesome Doctor. My children and I have been her patients for 3years now. She is a doctor you can trust, her exam are thorough and she truly cares for her patients. Unfortunately she no longer works at the clinic my family attended. So I was left trying to find a new doctor for us to see but didn't find any to meet her standards. I am happy to say I found Dr Aimee again and will be making appointments for my kids and I asap. Thnx Dr Aimee ??
    CC in Bronx, NY — Sep 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aimee Erickson to family and friends

    Aimee Erickson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aimee Erickson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC.

    About Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922359686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aimee Erickson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Aimee Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aimee Erickson works at Bright Point Health in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Aimee Erickson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Aimee Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Erickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.