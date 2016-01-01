See All Psychologists in Duluth, MN
Aimee Cruz, LP Icon-share Share Profile

Aimee Cruz, LP

Health Psychology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Aimee Cruz, LP is a Health Psychologist in Duluth, MN. 

Aimee Cruz works at Essentia Health-Building E (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center (Duluth)
    530 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aimee Cruz?

    Photo: Aimee Cruz, LP
    How would you rate your experience with Aimee Cruz, LP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aimee Cruz to family and friends

    Aimee Cruz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aimee Cruz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aimee Cruz, LP.

    About Aimee Cruz, LP

    Specialties
    • Health Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1518580117
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aimee Cruz, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aimee Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aimee Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aimee Cruz works at Essentia Health-Building E (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Aimee Cruz’s profile.

    Aimee Cruz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.