Ailyn Flores, MS

Counseling
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ailyn Flores, MS is a Counselor in Tampa, FL. 

Ailyn Flores works at Counseling The Soul in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling The Soul
    7823 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 106, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 748-8426
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Grief
Individual Therapy
Marital Counseling
Marriage Break-Up
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Stress
Stress Management
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Ms. Flores was very professional and a good listener. She was able to help me resolve my issues. Ms. Flores was easy to talk to and had great knowledge about mental health services.
    Samantha Peters — Sep 08, 2020
    About Ailyn Flores, MS

    Specialties
    Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1326373671
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    University Of Tampa B.S.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ailyn Flores, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ailyn Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ailyn Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ailyn Flores works at Counseling The Soul in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Ailyn Flores’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ailyn Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ailyn Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ailyn Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ailyn Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

