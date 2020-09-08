Ailyn Flores, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ailyn Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ailyn Flores, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ailyn Flores, MS is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Ailyn Flores works at
Locations
Counseling The Soul7823 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 106, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 748-8426Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Flores was very professional and a good listener. She was able to help me resolve my issues. Ms. Flores was easy to talk to and had great knowledge about mental health services.
About Ailyn Flores, MS
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1326373671
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tampa B.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Ailyn Flores accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ailyn Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ailyn Flores speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Ailyn Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ailyn Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ailyn Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ailyn Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.