Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C

Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winter Park, FL. 

Ailiz Bodzo works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    2005 Mizell Ave Ste 1600, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 646-7845
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2021
    I have seen Ailiz Martin PA for a couple of years with issues of odd etiology. She has a caring bedside manner, listening and discussing issues of concern. While she puts together symptoms and testing matching to appropriate drugs like most physicians, she is also more ready than most to discuss nutrients etc which impact and may improve conditions. Very impressed.
    Steve Wilson — Apr 04, 2021
    About Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609348044
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ailiz Bodzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ailiz Bodzo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ailiz Bodzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ailiz Bodzo works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Ailiz Bodzo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Ailiz Bodzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ailiz Bodzo.

