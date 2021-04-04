Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ailiz Bodzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C
Overview
Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winter Park, FL.

Locations
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks2005 Mizell Ave Ste 1600, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 646-7845
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Ailiz Martin PA for a couple of years with issues of odd etiology. She has a caring bedside manner, listening and discussing issues of concern. While she puts together symptoms and testing matching to appropriate drugs like most physicians, she is also more ready than most to discuss nutrients etc which impact and may improve conditions. Very impressed.
About Ailiz Bodzo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Ailiz Bodzo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ailiz Bodzo accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ailiz Bodzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Ailiz Bodzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ailiz Bodzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ailiz Bodzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ailiz Bodzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.