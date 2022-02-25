Dr. Blitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aileen Blitz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Aileen Blitz, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 23 W 10th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 254-0150
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Blitz by another therapist after I moved states. I've been seeing her for over 2 years on a consistent basis. She has helped me to heal & continue to navigate very complex/difficult family situations. I trust her judgement implicitly; I've found her to be honest and incredibly insightful, a proven sounding board for me. She's always a bright spot of my week. I look forward to our sessions and unreservedly would recommend others to her.
About Dr. Aileen Blitz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1235201542
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blitz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.