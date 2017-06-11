See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Newport Beach, CA
Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Aida Vazin, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Aida Vazin works at Aida Vazin MFT in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aida Vazin, MA, LMFT
    1101 Dove St Ste 165, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 872-3926
  2. 2
    1133 Camelback St Unit 9763, Newport Beach, CA 92658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Orgasmic Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Aida Vazin, MAMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942525076
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mission Hospital Laguna Beach
    Internship
    • Orange County Health Care Agency
    Medical Education
    • The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aida Vazin, MAMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aida Vazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aida Vazin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Aida Vazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aida Vazin works at Aida Vazin MFT in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Aida Vazin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Aida Vazin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aida Vazin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aida Vazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aida Vazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

