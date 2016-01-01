Aida Anders accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aida Anders, PSY
Overview
Aida Anders, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Aida Anders works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aida L. Anders Psy D9000 Sheridan St Ste 98, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 632-2409
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aida Anders?
About Aida Anders, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861663973
Frequently Asked Questions
Aida Anders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aida Anders works at
Aida Anders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aida Anders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aida Anders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aida Anders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.