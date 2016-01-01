Ahtesham Ali is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ahtesham Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ahtesham Ali
Overview
Ahtesham Ali is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Ahtesham Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm9720 Saigon Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 313-4699
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ahtesham Ali?
About Ahtesham Ali
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356988117
Frequently Asked Questions
Ahtesham Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ahtesham Ali works at
Ahtesham Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ahtesham Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ahtesham Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ahtesham Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.