Dr. Ahmed Elsharkawi, PHD

Nephrology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahmed Elsharkawi, PHD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Marys, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden.

Dr. Elsharkawi works at Nephrology Of The Golden Isles in Saint Marys, GA with other offices in Brunswick, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephrology of the Golden Isles
    2040 Dan Proctor Dr Ste 200, Saint Marys, GA 31558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 262-2723
    Ahmed Elsharkawi MD LLC
    3025 Shrine Rd Ste 270, Brunswick, GA 31520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 262-2723
    Nephrology of the Golden Isles
    2500 Starling St Ste 601, Brunswick, GA 31520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 262-2723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2020
    Outstanding! Dr. "SharK' takes whatever time needed and explains everything. 100% complete trust...
    Rich R. — Apr 11, 2020
    About Dr. Ahmed Elsharkawi, PHD

    • Nephrology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861456378
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Ain Shams University
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Elsharkawi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsharkawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elsharkawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elsharkawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsharkawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsharkawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsharkawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsharkawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

