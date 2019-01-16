Dr. Aharon Shulimson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulimson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aharon Shulimson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Aharon Shulimson, PHD is a Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Shulimson works at
Locations
Aharon D. Shulimson Ph.d.1111 E Brickyard Rd Ste 205, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 281-3188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I especially appreciate his scientific insights, and his understanding of psychopharmacology. So helpful! He's also made himself available for after-hours consulting, and is quick to respond to messages.
About Dr. Aharon Shulimson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255496931
Dr. Shulimson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shulimson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shulimson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulimson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulimson.
