Agnes Lepicka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Agnes Lepicka
Overview
Agnes Lepicka is a Counselor in Schaumburg, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 830 E Higgins Rd Ste 111F, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 242-1511
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agnes Lepicka is the best you can get. Absolutely outstanding! Her approach to children is amazing. Thank you for giving us our daughter back !
About Agnes Lepicka
- Counseling
- English
- 1134677073
Frequently Asked Questions
Agnes Lepicka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Agnes Lepicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Agnes Lepicka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Agnes Lepicka.
