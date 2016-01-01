Agerie Ejigu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Agerie Ejigu
Overview
Agerie Ejigu is a Nurse Practitioner in Bethesda, MD.
Agerie Ejigu works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Montgomery Inc.6040 SOUTHPORT DR, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 493-4200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Agerie Ejigu?
About Agerie Ejigu
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871044784
Frequently Asked Questions
Agerie Ejigu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Agerie Ejigu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Agerie Ejigu works at
2 patients have reviewed Agerie Ejigu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Agerie Ejigu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Agerie Ejigu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Agerie Ejigu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.