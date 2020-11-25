See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Charlotte, NC
Afua Acheampong, PA-C

Emergency Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Afua Acheampong, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Afua Acheampong works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church
    10220 Prosperity Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1131
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Afua Acheampong, PA-C
    About Afua Acheampong, PA-C

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598212847
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

    Afua Acheampong, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Afua Acheampong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Afua Acheampong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Afua Acheampong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Afua Acheampong works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Afua Acheampong’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Afua Acheampong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Afua Acheampong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Afua Acheampong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Afua Acheampong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

